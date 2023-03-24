Dimapur: The Guwahati bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) will hold a two-day circuit court sitting at Court No. 4 of the Kohima bench of Gauhati High Court from March 30 in Nagaland.

The circuit sitting will be conducted for all the central government employees and the employees of various organisations notified under the CAT posted in Nagaland and also for the members of the legal fraternity of the state.

The tribunal has informed the advocates, parties, central government civilian employees and employees of the notified organisations under CAT to file cases before the circuit sitting with regard to their recruitment and service conditions.

The CAT was established under Article 323 (A) of the Constitution for adjudication of disputes and complaints with respect to recruitment and conditions of service of persons appointed to public services and posts in connection with the affairs of the union of other authorities under the control of the government.

The purpose of setting up the CAT was to reduce the burden of various courts and to provide speedy justice to the persons covered under the tribunal with regard to their grievances.

The Government of India has notified 215 organisations, including ministries and departments of the central government, under section 14 (2) of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985 to bring them within the jurisdiction of the Central Administrative Tribunal from time to time.