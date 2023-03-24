Kohima: The Nagaland Police is preparing to restock its vehicular force as per the directives from the Government of India on Vehicle Scrappage Policy 2021.

Home Minister Y Patton has stated that around 30% of the force’s present vehicles will have to be scrapped as they are above the cut-off year of over 15 years.

In accordance with the Motor Vehicle Laws in India, a vehicle is considered fit for 15 years and beyond that, such vehicles begin polluting the environment.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is planning to promote the setting up of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

The policy will be enforced from June 1, 2024, for private vehicles while commercial vehicles that are older than 15 years will be deregistered from April 1, 2023, onwards.

According to Y Patton, the implementation of this policy is expected to affect the working and efficiency of Nagaland police as all policing activities depend on vehicular support.