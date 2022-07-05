The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday announced its decision regarding the scrapping of old vehicles.

The Assam Cabinet in its weekly meeting approved the Vehicle Scrappage Policy of Assam, 2022.

Although much was not revealed immediately, the policy is said to ensure proper dismantling & scrapping of operations of End of Life Vehicles.

This was introduced to ensure effective implementation of the Registration & Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), Policy to reduce vehicular pollution and phase out unfit & polluting vehicles.

This is also expected to help promote the recycling of vehicle scrap in an eco-friendly manner

The cabinet added that the State Govt will also launch a One-Time-Settlement scheme for a specified period so that owners are given tax waivers up to 75% against their outstanding/arrear dues (if any) on the voluntary offer of their vehicles to RVSF.

However, more on the policy is still being awaited as to which vehicles will come under its ambit.