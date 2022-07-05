GUWAHATI: Star Bollywood director Karan Johar has donated towards the flood relief operations in Assam.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Karan Johar donated Rs 11 lakh to the Assam CM relief fund for flood relief opearyions in the state.

“Grateful to film producer Shri @karanjohar and Dharma Productions for contributing Rs 11 lakh to CM Relief Fund,” tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister further ‘acknowledged’ another Bollywood director Rohit Shetty for mobilising the Indian film industry in making contributions towards the Assam floods relief operations.

“Also acknowledge Shri Rohit Shetty for his initiative of getting the entire Indian film industry together for the cause of #AssamFloods,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added in his tweet.

Although improved, the flood situation in Assam continues to be grim.

Over 14 lakh people in 22 districts of Assam still remain affected by the floods.

Other than the human loss, over 40,000 hectares of cropland across 14 districts are also affected.

According to the ASDMA, Cachar continues to be the worst-affected district in Assam for the past several days with over 6 lakh people affected in the district.