GUWAHATI: The national investigation agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the recruitment drive of banned militant outfit from Assam ULFA-I.

According to reports, the NIA is in touch with Assam police officials in the districts of Dibrugarh, Chapakhowa and Sivasagar.

Moreover, the NIA is also in touch with the local people in the districts of Dibrugarh, Chapakhowa and Sivasagar in Assam as part of its investigation into the recruitment drive of the ULFA-I.

The NIA is further trying to gather details of the youths from Assam, who recently joined the ULFA-I.

Notably, the newly recruited ULFA-I cadres from Assam are undergoing treatment at a training camp in Myanmar.

Proscribed rebel outfit from Assam – ULFA-I – after a long hiatus, seems to have become proactive once again.

According to a ministry of home affairs (MHA) note, the ULFA-I is planning major attacks on security personnel and civilians.

Besides the ULFA-I has also intensified its kidnapping activities in Assam and also neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

“ULFA is planning major strikes on security forces and civilians besides intensifying its kidnapping spree,” an earlier MHA note read.

Moreover, ULFA-I has also intensified its recruitment drive by roping in youths from Assam and also other parts of the country.

The ULFA-I, according to intelligence reports, have also begun its recruitment drive in Delhi and NCR region, especially targeting youths hailing from Assam.

The freshly recruited cadres of ULFA-I are being then sent to the Myanmar-based camp of the outfit for training.

The NIA started to probe the matter of recruitment drive and planned attacks by ULFA-I after being directed by the MHA recently.