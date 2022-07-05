A fake website in the name of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam has been created by miscreants to dupe job seekers.

This was informed by the NRL authorities in Assam.

The NRL authorities in Assam stated that money is being collected from candidates in the name of providing ‘jobs’ in the company.

The NRL in Assam has already lodged an FIR in connection with the matter at the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal.

“Unscrupulous elements have created a fake website bearing url www.nrlindia.in of Numaligarh Refinery Limited by replicating NRL’s authentic Corporate Website www.nrl.co.in to defraud money from unsuspecting candidates for fake vacancies advertised under Career section,” NRL general manager (corporate communication) Madhuchanda Adhikari said in a statement.

“The fake website features a link named ‘Career’ at the Main Menu of Home page. Clicking on the link takes one to the page where 3,235 fake vacancies are being advertised seeking details of the candidates and redirecting them to the Payment Application page for making Rs 1,000 online transfer for their application,” Adhikari added.