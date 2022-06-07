Proscribed rebel outfit from Assam – ULFA-I – after a long hiatus, seems to have become proactive once again.

According to a ministry of home affairs (MHA) note, the ULFA-I is planning major attacks on security personnel and civilians.

Besides the ULFA-I has also intensified its kidnapping activities in Assam and also neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

“ULFA is planning major strikes on security forces and civilians besides intensifying its kidnapping spree,” reports quoted the MHA note.

Moreover, ULFA-I has also intensified its recruitment drive by roping in youths from Assam and also other parts of the country.

The ULFA-I, according to intelligence reports, have also begun its recruitment drive in Delhi and NCR region, especially targeting youths hailing from Assam.

The freshly recruited cadres of ULFA-I are being then sent to the Myanmar-based camp of the outfit for training.

Meanwhile, the MHA has directed the national investigation agency (NIA) to probe the matter of recruitment drive and planned attacks by ULFA-I.