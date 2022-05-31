DIBRUGARH: At least two cadres of the ULFA-I have been apprehended by the security forces in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two ULFA-I cadres were nabbed from near the India-Myanmar border at Noglo village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two apprehended ULFA-I cadres have been identified as Surjit Gogoi and Shyamol Baruah.

According to sources, both the ULFA-I cadres were nabbed by the security forces when they tried to sneak into India from the porous border with Myanmar.

Both the ULFA-I cadres were sent to India from the Myanmar-based camp of the outfit, souces further informed.

Meanwhile, both the apprehended ULFA-I cadres have been handed over to the local police for further interrogation.