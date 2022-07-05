Guwahati: The ongoing floods in Assam seem to be improved as the number of people affected has gone down to 11,16,824 people.

Although the population affected has gone down, the death toll rose to 184 with four new death being reported on Tuesday from the Cachar district.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) 20 districts including 49 revenue circles are still affected by the floods.

While there are 1,48,122 people still taking shelter in 299 relief camps in the state.

The total number of villages affected stands at 1024.

The latest data also states that 29781.23 hectares of cropland remain to be flood affected till Monday.

The state government is also managing 84 relief distribution centres.

A total of 3,18,910 animals were also affected while 434 were reported to have been washed away in the floods.