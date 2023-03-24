DIMAPUR: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said that Nagaland will experience light to heavy rainfall in the coming days which is expected to be fairly widespread.

In its weather update on Friday (March 24), the NSDMA there may be partly cloudy moderate rain from March 26 to March 27 across Nagaland.

However, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur in certain pockets in the Nagaland districts of Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Wokha, Mokokchung, Mon and Longleng during this period.

During this time, the minimum and maximum temperature in Nagaland will vary between 9°C and 30°C respectively.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period.

It also requested all the district disaster management authorities in Nagaland and other line departments who are responsible to attend to any emergencies caused by natural calamities to be on alert to save lives and properties during this monsoon period.