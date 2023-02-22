GUWAHATI: The Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati, Assam has taken up several unique initiatives to showcase the airport as a part of the place, incredibly enriched by nature and a magnificence gateway to the lush green valley of the country.

Recently the LGBI airport in Guwahati, Assam developed two 2000 sq ft green vertical living plants wall at entrance road of the airport.

The green wall project has been designed and prepared by the airport horticulture department team.

Green walls are vertical structures that have different types of plants or other greenery attached to them.

The greenery is often planted in a growth medium consisting of soil, stone, or water.

The green walls is made of living plants with different variant and the features of the plants built-in proper irrigation systems.

These green walls remove pollution from the air, promote biodiversity and it naturally control the temperature in the environment.

