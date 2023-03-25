Shillong: The Meghalaya government has reportedly formed three regional committees to look into the disputed areas along the state’s border with Assam.

The committees have been given 45 days to submit their respective reports, which will be based on the inspection of the villages and other agreed yardsticks such as historical perspective, ethnicity of the local population, administrative convenience of local people, contiguity with the boundary and the perception of the people living in the area.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC grants bail to former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul

The committees will also coordinate with the corresponding committees formed by Assam to cross-check and verify the names of the villages (sub-villages) claimed by Meghalaya with the names of villages as per records of the neighbouring government.

They will also examine the status of the population of villages as per census records, prepare an ‘As-Is’ Public Asset Register in the villages, visit each village and speak to its residents and elected representatives of autonomous district councils and other stakeholders.

Also Read: Meghalaya: TMC accuses govt of being “irresponsible” & running away from accountability

The jurisdictional deputy commissioners will provide the required logistical and secretarial support for the committees, and the member convenor of the respective committees should fix the date of visit and discussion in consultation with their respective counterparts in Assam.