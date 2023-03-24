Shillong: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress leader and Songsak legislator, Mukul Sangma has accused the current government of being “irresponsible” and running away from accountability.

He expressed concern over the tendency of the government to shrink the duration available for healthy discussion and debate in the House, particularly during the Budget Session when the supplementary demands for grants and the budget are discussed.

The former Chief Minister said that along with power and authority comes responsibility and therefore it is only reflective of their predetermined intent to run away from accountability.

He added that it is expected that if a session is very short, with only two days allocated for Private Members’ business and one day for supplementary demands for grant and another to discuss the budget, then there is not much time for House members to scrutinise.

Sangma also suggested that the proceedings of the House should be extended beyond the set timings so as to provide additional space, in order to adhere to the practice, convention and tradition of the House.

He said that it is important to ensure that every paisa proposed to be voted by the House is subjected to appropriate scrutiny to instil confidence in the minds of the people of the state.