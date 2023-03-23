Shillong: The Meghalaya Government is taking steps to provide a platform for local artists, content creators, and entrepreneurs to monetize their creative content through a new OTT (over-the-top) platform.

The government is now developing an OTT platform, ‘Hello Meghalaya’, to provide an avenue for local artists to earn income and for citizens to host local content.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the platform is similar to YouTube, but with lower viewership requirements for people to make money.

He said that the government plans to incentivize the platform to make it easier for the youth to start earning revenue with lesser viewership.

The government is also working out a package to make payments based on the traction one gains on the platform.

The motive of the initiative by the government is to encourage creativity and entrepreneurship in the state. It also aims to provide a platform for local talent to be recognized and rewarded.