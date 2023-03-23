Shillong: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) for the Tetelia in Assam and Byrnihat in Meghalaya railway line.

This was revealed in the reply from Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Transport, Sniawbhalang Dhar, in the Assembly.

The NOC was granted after compensation was paid to the landowners of the Tetelia-Byrnihat railway section.

However, the NOC for the Byrnihat -Lailad to Shillong stretch is still pending. The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the railway line from Byrnihat -Lailad to Shillong has been exempted.

The Deputy Chief Minister also informed that no actual work has been started in Ri Bhoi due to opposition by the NGOs.

He stated that the railway line from Dudhnoi to Mendipathar (18.87 km) is functional in the state.