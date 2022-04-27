The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is all set to move the court challenging the border pact signed between the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya.

The border pact was signed between Assam and Meghalaya to resolve disputes in six out of 12 areas of differences after first phase of discussions.

KHADC boundary committee member PN Syiem informed that the council will move the court as the Meghalaya government clarified that the border pact signed with Assam will not be reviewed.

Syiem made this statement after attending a meeting of the KHADC boundary committee on Tuesday.

Moreover, the KHADC has constituted a coordination committee, which will be headed by executive member of the council – Jambor War.

Also read: After Mizoram & Tripura, African swine fever breaks out in Meghalaya

The committee has been tasked to prepare a report on the border pact, signed between the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya, before moving the Court.

“I will also be a part of the coordination committee along with the five Himas – Hima Jirang, Hima Nongspung, Hima Mylliem, Hima Jyrngam and Hima Nonglang – which are affected in the first phase of the MoU,” Syiem said.

Syiem added that the KHADC will move the court after the coordination committee files its report.