Guwahati: In a shocking incident echoing a recent honeymoon murder in Meghalaya, a 30-year-old woman in Bihar’s Aurangabad has been arrested along with two others for the alleged murder of her husband, just 45 days after their wedding.

Priyanshu Kumar Singh, the victim, was fatally shot on June 24 in Lembokhap village near the Nabinagar police station, HT reported.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Two unidentified assailants carried out the shooting while Priyanshu was returning from visiting a cousin in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following the murder, an FIR was registered based on the statement of Priyanshu’s family. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was promptly formed under the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), as confirmed by Aurangabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul.

“Love Angle” Unveiled by Police

The investigation soon uncovered a chilling “love angle” involving Priyanshu’s wife, Gunja Singh. It was revealed that Gunja had been in a 15-year relationship with her uncle, Jeevan Singh. Police discovered that Jeevan had previously sabotaged several of Gunja’s marriage proposals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Suspicion fell on Gunja when she attempted to flee her in-laws’ home as police began questioning family members. Upon interrogation, Gunja confessed that she, at the instruction of her uncle Jeevan, hired two middlemen, Jaishankar Choubey and Mukesh Sharma, both from Garhwa in Jharkhand. These middlemen allegedly provided a SIM card to the shooters.

SP Ambrish Rahul stated, “Gunja was arrested from Nabinagar police station in Aurangabad, while Jaishankar and Mukesh were arrested from Garhwa in Jharkhand. They admitted that they provided a SIM card to the shooters. Jeevan, too, frequently communicated with the shooters.”

Call records further substantiated the police’s findings, showing constant communication between Gunja and Jeevan, a transporter from Daltonganj, Jharkhand. This continuous contact reportedly caused marital discord, leading them to plot Priyanshu’s murder.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that Gunja and Jeevan were unable to meet after her marriage with Priyanshu, hence they decided to kill him. Jeevan hired contract killers and paid them money to murder Chhotu (Priyanshu),” Rahul added.

While Gunja, Jaishankar, and Mukesh have been arrested, Jeevan Singh remains at large.

Echoes of Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder

This tragic event comes weeks after the highly publicized Meghalaya honeymoon murder, where newlywed Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly brutally killed by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover Raj Kushwaha, along with others. Raja’s body was found in a gorge in Meghalaya on June 2, after he and Sonam went missing on May 23. Sonam was later arrested in Uttar Pradesh with her boyfriend and three alleged contract killers.