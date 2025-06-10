Guwahati: The Meghalaya Police on Tuesday secured a three-day transit remand for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused of Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, from a court in Patna, Bihar.

This development follows Monday’s events, where Meghalaya Police had already obtained transit remand for three other accused individuals linked to the Raja’s murder.

Sonam is accused of getting her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, killed during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Police alleged that Sonam reportedly hired contract killers to murder Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Reports indicate that the Meghalaya Police brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sarif police station in Patna on Tuesday morning as part of the legal process to transport her to Shillong, Meghalaya, for further investigation.

Reports added that the Police have identified Sonam and Raj as the prime accused in the case. Sonam Raghuvanshi is currently undergoing a multi-leg transit from Patna on Tuesday. Authorities will transport Sonam to Shillong, Meghalaya, for further investigation.

According to police sources, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official confirmed Sonam’s discovery near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

UP Police initially held her at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur before the Meghalaya Police arrived to take custody following a medical examination.

According to Additional DCP (Crime), Indore, Rajesh Dandotiya, “The police presented the three accused before the CJM Judge on Monday, and Shillong police got a 7-day transit remand. The Meghalaya Police are also moving the three accused – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha – to Shillong for intense interrogation.

He further stated that the police are bringing the fourth accused, Anand, to Indore from Sagar, Bina (Madhya Pradesh), and will produce him in court on Tuesday. Subsequently, after completing transit remand formalities later today, Meghalaya Police will take all four to Shillong, he added.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, in a release, confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder on June 9, shortly after Sonam Raghuvanshi’s surrender.

Furthermore, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, Chief of the Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT), confirmed, based on the post-mortem report, that Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries.

Notably, their family reported Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, where police later discovered Raja’s body, sparking the ongoing murder probe.