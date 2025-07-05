Imphal: Central and state security forces have recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from insurgent hideouts across Manipur, officials said on Saturday.

The coordinated operations, conducted on Friday in the vulnerable districts of Churachandpur, Bishnupur, and Imphal East, have successfully neutralized potential threats to public safety, said an official.

In Churachandpur district, an intensified anti-insurgency operation in Chakmual village and surrounding areas led to the discovery of a single-barrel, locally made rifle with a magazine, five live bolt cartridges, two 7.62mm live rounds, and eight tear smoke munition explosives.

Meanwhile, in Bishnupur district’s Wangoo Naodakhong area, a joint team seized a .32 pistol with two empty magazines and two live .32mm rounds.

The operations in the foothills and adjoining areas of Chingkhei Ching hill in Imphal East district yielded a substantial haul of weapons.

This included two .303 rifles (one with a magazine), a 9mm pistol, a hand grenade, three MK-1 explosives, two detonators, an AK-47 rifle bayonet, a 9mm SMG carbine magazine, a .303 LMG magazine, a tear smoke shell, a radio wireless set charger, two 81mm mortar shells, and ten .303 live blank cartridges.