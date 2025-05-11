Manipur: 13 insurgents arrested across valley districts

Imphal: A joint team of civil police and central security forces arrested 13 insurgents belonging to five different outlawed outfits across multiple valley districts in Manipur.

The operations, conducted over the past 36 hours, targeted vulnerable locations and led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, 13 communication devices, extorted money, two four-wheelers, and other incriminating materials, police said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Among those arrested were four cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-MC Progressive), apprehended from hideouts in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts.

In separate raids, three members of the KCP People’s War Group were detained in Thoubal, Imphal West, and Bishnupur.

Additionally, an active cadre of KCP (Apunba) was captured from Salma village in Imphal West, while four members of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) were arrested during operations across the valley. One cadre of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was also apprehended from a hideout in Mayang Langjing, Imphal West.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police stated that the arrested insurgents were involved in extortion activities targeting government departments, officials, and the general public in the valley regions. Investigations are ongoing.