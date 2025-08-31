Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched the Kanuni Sahyog Abhiyan, a state-wide initiative designed to provide legal assistance directly to citizens’ doorsteps, on August 31.

Aligned with the Chief Minister’s vision of a Sunaulo, Samridha, Samartha Sikkim, the campaign aims to raise community awareness on key issues such as women’s empowerment, youth engagement, and the goal of a Nasha-Mukta Sikkim (drug-free Sikkim).

Inaugurated at Rorathang in the Rhenock Constituency, the programme will gradually expand to cover all constituencies every week, ensuring that even rural and remote areas benefit from its services.

During the launch, CM Tamang highlighted the importance of legal literacy in building an informed and empowered society, stressing that every citizen should have easy access to legal services.

The initiative’s main goals include raising awareness about fundamental legal rights, educating the public on key laws like POCSO, anti-drug regulations, domestic violence, women’s and children’s rights, and mental health care, as well as offering free legal consultations and affidavit services.

By engaging directly with the public, the programme aims to bridge the gap between legal institutions and local communities.