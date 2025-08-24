Guwahati: Bongaigaon, a key commercial and industrial center in Assam, has introduced the Pink Auto service as part of an initiative aimed at ensuring women’s safety and empowerment.

Since 2018, thirteen pink auto-rickshaws, operated by women drivers and dedicated to female passengers and children, have been serving the town.

This initiative not only aims to improve safety for women commuters but also provides economic opportunities for women drivers, contributing to their financial independence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the initiative on X, stating, “Let me share a very innovative step which we have undertaken in Bongaigaon — The Pink Auto. The Pink Autos are run by women and for women, which ensures safe, secure rides for passengers and helps drivers earn a livelihood.”

Sarma also shared a short video featuring women drivers, where they discussed how the service has positively impacted their financial stability.

The project was launched under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), with support from Bongaigaon Refinery and the State Bank of India. Local officials, including the MLA and deputy commissioner, officially flagged it off.

The initiative has been well-received by local residents. A Bongaigaon teacher mentioned, “This offers a significant sense of relief to mothers concerned about their daughters’ safety while traveling alone.” Another passenger added, “It’s not just about safety; it’s about confidence. Women driving women sends a strong message of empowerment.”

Launched on January 17, 2018, the Pink Auto service has gradually become a key part of Bongaigaon’s transportation system, making it safer for women and children while promoting economic independence for women drivers in the area.