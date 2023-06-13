Guwahati: Assam’s Sulanjana Dutta has been appointed as the new Chief General Manager (CGM) of the State Bank of India (SBI).

Before taking charge as the CGM, Sulanjana Dutta was the general manager at SBI’s Northeast Circle and was posted at the Local Head office in Guwahati.

She joined the SBI as a probationary officer in 1991 and has experience in different sectors of banking viz. human resource, international banking etc.

Dutta is the first woman bank officer from Assam to be posted as CGM of the SBI.

Dutta, who hails from the city’s Ambikagiri Nagar area, is the daughter of Rabindra Nath Dutta and Neena Dutta.