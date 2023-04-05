Applications are invited for various engagement of retired officers positions in State Bank of India.

The Office of State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator, Channel Manager Supervisor & Support Office on contractual basis.

Name of post : Channel Manager Facilitator (CMF-AC)

No. of posts : 821

Qualification :

No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff

Name of post : Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS-AC)

No. of posts : 172

Qualification :

No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff.

Name of post : Support Officer (SO-AC)

No. of posts : 38

Qualification :

No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff.

Selection Procedure : A interview will be held in State Bank of India.

How to apply : Candidates are required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here