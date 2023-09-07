IMPHAL: A day after total curfew was clamped in all the five valley districts of Manipur, authorities in the state relaxed the curfew timings in these districts.

Curfew in the five valley districts of Manipur were relaxed to facilitate general public to buy essential items like food and medicines.

Curfew was relaxed from 5 am till 6 pm in Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts of Manipur on Thursday (September 07).

In Thoubal district of Manipur curfew was relaxed from 5 in the morning till 8 pm.

On the other hand, Curfew relaxation for Bishnupur district of Manipur was from 5 am till 11 am.

“This relaxation shall not include any gathering or sit in protest or rally, etc. without obtaining approval from competent authority,” an official order said.

Earlier on September 6, over 40 people, mostly women, were injured after security forces resorted to teargas shelling to disperse protesters in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The protestors had gathered, defying total curfew orders, and tried to breach army barricades at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district of Manipur on September 6.