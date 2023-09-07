NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Manipur police not to take any coercive action against four members of the Editors’ Guild of India (EGI) in relation to the two FIRs filed against them.

The Supreme Court has directed the Manipur police not to take any coercive action against them till September 11.

The order was passed by a Supreme Court bench comprising chief justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

“Till next date of listing, no coercive step shall be taken against the (four) petitioners in connection with the FIRs…,” the Supreme Court bench stated.

Also read: Mizoram committed to support Kuki-Zos in Manipur: CM Zoramthanga

Furthermore, the Supreme Court also sought the response of Manipur government on the plea filed by the EGI.

The matter will be next heard on Monday (September 11).

Earlier, Manipur police had filed a case against the president and three members of Editors Guild of India (EGI) accusing them of trying to “provoke clashes” in the state.

Later, a second case was also registered against the same four members of the EGI, with additional charge of defamation.