Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday issued a public advisory about a possible phishing attack after a fake website impersonating the official website of the top court was found on the Internet.

The attackers were soliciting personal details and other confidential information, according to the notice by the apex court’s registry.

The Supreme Court advised the public to not click on or share any links they receive without verifying their authenticity.

Also Read: Assam: Discrimination alleged in RMRC-Dibrugarh director recruitment

Users were further advised to always hover over the URL to verify it before clicking on it.

The notice said that the Supreme Court would never ask for personal information, financial details, or other confidential information.

Also Read: Assam: Flood situation remains grim, nearly 3.41 lakh people affected

It also advised victims of the phishing attack to change their passwords for online accounts and contact their bank or credit card company to report any unauthorised access.

The Supreme Court said that it has taken due cognizance of the phishing attack and has flagged it with law enforcement agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.