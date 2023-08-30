New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has said that the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir was not “one of a kind” as was argued by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, noted that the case of Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation was no different than other Indian states that have undergone the same.

Solicitor General Mehta had argued that Jammu and Kashmir was a “special case” due to its strategic location and history of terrorism.

However, the Supreme Court disagreed, saying that there were many other states in India that shared borders with neighbouring countries and had also faced terrorism.

The Supreme Court also noted that the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir was not a “one-time event” and that it was possible that other states could be reorganised in the future.

The court’s ruling is a setback for the government’s argument that the abrogation of Article 370 was necessary to address the unique challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir.