Shillong: Shillong is set to become a major tourist destination in the North East, with the Meghalaya government planning to build a ropeway project to the top of Shillong Peak.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Friday, said that the project is at a very advanced stage and the government has already mobilised funds, done the design work, and coordinated with the land owners in order to start the work.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC grants bail to former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul

The ropeway project, when complete, will offer a unique experience to tourists, with spectacular views of the city and the surrounding countryside.

The CM also said that the project is not just limited to the ropeway, but the entire Shillong Peak area will be rejuvenated with large shops, allowing many people to open up small businesses in the area.

Also Read: Meghalaya: “World-class” Skywalk connecting Khyndailad-Barik planned

Additionally, the government also plans to install ropeways in other parts of the state, once the Shillong ropeway project is completed.

The ropeway project is expected to be a game changer for the tourism sector of Shillong, and will further enhance the city’s reputation as a must-visit destination in the North East.