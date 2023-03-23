Shillong: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, announced on Monday that a world-class Skywalk will be built from Khyndailad (Police Bazaar) to Barik Point in Shillong at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

The Skywalk will be aimed at facilitating pedestrian movement in the city.

The CM also said that a blueprint to address the issue of traffic congestion in Shillong has been prepared and is being implemented.

The government has procured 30 buses at a cost of Rs 10 crore for the “Shared School Bus System”.

Furthermore, measures like improving junctions, augmenting parking, strengthening of the public transport system and introducing electric buses will be taken up in 2023-24.

The entire State Administration will be relocated to New Shillong, and new urban amenities like water supply, roads, power and mobility will be planned systematically.

Master plans and DPRs have been initiated and express connectivity between Shillong and New Shillong will be established.

The government plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in the project over the next five years.

The government will also undertake comprehensive exercises to address the issues of congestion, waste management and beautification of Tura, Jowai and other urban centres.