Guwahati: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) will be imposed in Guwahati on Sunday (March 26) when the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination will be held.

The curb has been imposed so that the CC exams are held in a free and transparent manner, the Assam Police said.

In a notice issued by Guwahati police said, “There is every possibility of unscrupulous elements resorting to unfair means to disturb the process in and around the examination centres, which is likely to create obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot, of an affray.”

“As a result, it was deemed necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful conduct of the examination at all the exam centres spread across all the three Police districts of the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati,” the notification said.

As per the order, assembly of more than five persons, taking out any demonstration, procession, agitation and shouting of slogans near the examination Centres and within the radius of 100 meters of examination Centres in Guwahati have been prohibited.

Violation of this promulgation will be punishable under relevant law provisions, the notification stated.

Aspirants appearing for the exam have been advised to cooperate with the authorities and strictly abide by the guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.