GUWAHATI: NF Railway is progressing at full throttle for achieving the Indian Railways target of

becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

In an endeavour for complete electrification, inspection of railway electrification works followed by speed trial in both directions at full sectional speed in Chaparmukh-Hojai-Lumding section Lumding Division in Assam has been completed successfully on Friday.

This was stated in release issued by NF Railway on Saturday.

The section between Chaparmukh to Lumding has nine stations.

Many local and long-distance trains pass through this section.

After completion of electrification works,trains from

Guwahati to Lumding will operate on electric traction.

More and more passenger & freight carrying trains will pass through these sections with full pace without losing its punctuality.

Traders and commuters travelling in between this section will be benefitted as the travel time will

reduce.

Work on electrification projects on NF Railway is in full swing.

Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in NFR.

In addition to the reduction in pollution due to

the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve.

This would facilitate seamless traffic and save time of the trains moving to and from the North-east to other states, the release added.