GUWAHATI: Sunil Kumar Jha, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers from UPSC’s 1986 batch, has taken over as the general manager of NF Railway (construction).

This was stated in a press release issued by the CPRO, NF Railway on Wednesday.

He was a graduate in civil engineering from Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University/Varanasi (Now IIT/Varanasi).

As general manager (construction) he will be the overall incharge of all railway construction activities within the jurisdiction of NF Railway i.e. all north-eastern states including Sikkim and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

Sunil Kumar Jha joined Indian Railways in the year 1988 as probationary officer.

Also read: NF Railway signs pact with RailTel to avert elephant death

At the early stage of his career he has worked as assistant engineer of Kalyan in Central Railway.

He had also worked as the senior divisional engineer (coordination) of Howrah Division and chief planning and design engineer of Eastern Railway.

He was also in the charge of divisional railway manager of Varanasi in North Eastern Railway.

During his tenure at New Delhi in Northern Railway, he served as chief project director, chief administrative officer (construction) and senior deputy general manager.

During his first year as senior divisional engineer (coordination) of Howrah Division, engineering department won Overall Engineering Shield after more than a decade.

Moreover, four out of six Engineering Efficiency Shields were won during the second year of his tenure.

Further, under his supervision and guidance the work of Howrah Rail Museum was initiated and completed in record period of eight months.

As chief engineer (construction) of Kolkata in Eastern Railway, new line work of Mandarhill–Dumka–Rampurhat was commissioned successfully under him.

This crucial new line passed through the naxalite area having high banks & deep cuttings.

He also worked as divisional railway manager of Varanasi in North Eastern Railway from April, 2017 to April, 2019.

His works during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj which was successfully accomplished was also appreciated by all levels.

A large number of infrastructural works were accomplished during his tenure as chief administrative officer (construction) of New Delhi in Northern Railway.

He worked in critical projects and high density network projects and commissioned them successfully.

Also a very important and difficult survey of Bilaspur– Manali–Leh was successfully completed using modern technology.

Before joining as the general manager of NF Railway (construction), he worked as the chief administrative officer (construction) of South East Central Railway based at Bilaspur, the release added.