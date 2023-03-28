AIZAWL: A hectic political canvassing for the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls in the southern part of Mizoram ended on Monday with contesting parties organizing functions to close their high-pitched campaigning.

Lunglei deputy commissioner and district election officer Ramdinliani said that the election campaign for the 11-member LMC polls had ended at 4 pm.

She said that during the poll canvassing, a complaint was registered against the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) over violation of model code of conduct.

The matter, however, was immediately resolved by Returning Officers as no concrete evidence was found to substantiate the claims of the complainants, she said.

According to the officials, polling officials will be sent to their respective polling stations on Tuesday.

Altogether 42 candidates are in the fray in the LMC elections slated for March 29, she said.

The MNF and oppositions Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress fielded 11 seats each, while the BJP has fielded nine seats, she said.

Voting will be held on March 29 between 7 am and 4 pm and votes will be counted on April 3, she added.

Meanwhile, Congress president Lalsawta told reporters in Lunglei that the southern city requires good MLAs to defend and fulfill the aspiration of the people.

He alleged that all the four ruling MNF legislators within LMC are unreasonably fearing chief minister Zoramthanga, who fully manipulated them.

Lalsawta also reiterated that his party will introduce the Urban Employment Guarantee scheme if it comes to power in the state assembly polls to be held later this year.

Health minister and MNF adviser Dr R Lalthangliana also slammed ZPM for allegedly giving wrong teaching to the people by projecting Mizoram as in its worst condition.

He exuded hope the Centre will soon provide funds for establishment of Mizo University (MZU) southern campus in Lunglei.