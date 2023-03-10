AIZAWL: Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and oppositions Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released names of candidates for the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls slated for March 29.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress had released names of its candidates.

The four contesting parties have fielded all the 11 seats.

Former Chief Minister Brig Thenphunga Sailo’s People’s Conference (PC) party would not contest the local body polls, party president Vanlalruata said.

MNF vice president Lalthlengliana, who announced names of the party candidates in Lunglei on Thursday expressed confidence that the party will win the civic polls as there is no pre-poll alliance and all the contesting parties will go solo.

He claimed that the MNF has projected candidates in all the seats/wards, who are more efficient than candidates of opposition parties.

The MNF leader also said that state arch rival Congress is no longer a big threat to the MNF, while ZPM has its wave surging high only in theory and there is nothing as such in practice.

Announcing the list of the party candidates, ZPM working president K. Sapdanga said that his party will come to power in the council as it has the best candidates among contesting parties.

He said that the party’s priority will be war against corruption.

BJP also released names of its candidates on Thursday.

The party vice president R. Vanramchhuanga told reporters that the party national president J. P Nadda on Thursday approved 11 names proposed by the state BJP for the upcoming council polls.

LMC was created in 2022 and has 11 wards out of which 4 are reserved for women.

This is the second municipal council in the state after Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Polling for the 11-member council will be held on March 29 and counting of votes will be undertaken on April 3.

The last date for filing nomination papers is fixed on March 10, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 14.

The LMC polls are believed to be a three-cornered contest among MNF, ZPM and Congress.