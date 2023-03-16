Aizawl: Altogether 42 candidates are in the fray for the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls in Mizoram to be held on March 29, district election officials said.

The ruling party in the state Mizo National Front (MNF), oppositions – Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded 11 seats each while BJP is contesting in 9 wards or constituencies, they said.

More than 40,000 voters would exercise their franchise in the upcoming municipal elections in Mizoram, officials said.

Polling will be held on March 29 between 7 am and 4 pm, they said.

The counting of votes will be undertaken on April 3.

LMC was created by the present MNF government headed by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga in 2022.

It is the second municipal council in the state after Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

There are 11 seats in the LMC, of which 4 are reserved for women.

Zoramthanga had earlier said that his party will win the upcoming civic polls as the municipal council was established by his government.

The main opposition ZPM was also optimistic about the polls and claimed that it had fielded candidates more efficiently than those fielded by other parties.

Although four parties are contesting the municipal council polls, many political analysts believed that it would be a straight fight between the MNF and ZPM.