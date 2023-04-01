Guwahati: The Jakhalabandha Police in Nagaon have apprehended three men on suspicion of them being involved in the recent rhino poaching incident in Kaziranga.

As per sources, they were arrested based on specific inputs.

Of them, two identified as Harun Islam and Joban Ali were arrested from Tezpur while Rekat Ali was arrested from Kaliabor in Nagaon.

They are suspected of being involved in the recent rhino poaching.

The police earlier had issued a reward of Rs 5 lakh on any information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in the incident of poaching.

The first incident of rhino poaching of 2023 in Assam was reported from the Kaziranga National Park on March 27 near the Kathpara forest camp area in Bagori range of the park.

After recovering the carcass of the rhino, the Assam forest department officials spotted that the horn of the rhino was missing.

The rhino was believed to have been killed around 4-5 days ago by poachers, who fled with its horns.

The endangered one-horned rhinos are poached for their horns, which fetch high prices in international black markets for their alleged medicinal value.

Kaziranga national park in Assam, a world heritage site, is home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos.