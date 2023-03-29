KAZIRANGA: “None involved in rhino poaching in Assam will be spared.”

This was stated by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh on Wednesday (March 29).

The Assam DGP made this statement after meeting senior police and forest officials in Kaziranga.

Singh, on Wednesday, visited Kaziranga and held a key meeting over security arrangements at the national park.

Officials of as many as five Assam districts took part in the meeting.

This crucial visit of the Assam DGP followed the recovery of a dehorned rhino carcass at the Karizanga national park earlier this week.

This was the first rhino poaching incident at the Kaziranga national park in Assam this year.

The carcass was detected by forest staff of the Kathpura camp at the Bagori range of Kaziranga national park in Assam.

It was found floating at the Bormer beel.

Spread across an area of 430 square kilometres, Kaziranga national park in Assam is home to over 2600 one-horned rhinoceros, according to the 2022 estimate.

Earlier in January this year, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that no poaching incidents were reported in the state in 2022 — in Kaziranga, Manas, Orang national parks, or the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, for the first time since 1977.