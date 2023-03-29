TINSUKIA: A youth, on Wednesday (March 29), was found dead in Tinsukia district of Assam under mysterious circumstances.

The incident was reported from Ledo town in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The deceased youth has been identified as Tanu Munda.

According to reports, the youth was found dead hanging to a ceiling fan.

The police in Ledo town of Assam have launched an investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the cause of the youth’s death is yet to be ascertained.

The body of the youth was sent for post-mortem.