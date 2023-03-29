AGARTALA: Tripura Police arrested one person with cannabis worth lakhs of rupees when it was en route to Assam for smuggling on Wednesday.

Speaking on the issue, one police personnel from Dharmanagar Police station in North district which shares a border with Assam said that they had prior information based on a tip-off that one container truck from Agartala was en route to Assam carrying huge cached of cannabis.

“Based on this information late at night on Tuesday we detained the truck near Bagbasa. We have thoroughly searched it and found they have created a secret chamber in which they kept a huge cache of cannabis. We have seized the truck and arrested the driver identified as Ajay Reang”, he said.

He said that preliminary interrogation suggested that the truck was coming somewhere from Agartala and the destination was Assam.

“We have seized 41 packets containing 274 kgs of dry cannabis”, he added.