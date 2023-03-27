AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Sidhai Mohanpur under Tripura’s West district has seized huge cache of cannabis of Rs 2.07 crores.

In a press release, BSF said the force is fully committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from Tripura and making ‘Tripura – A Drug-Free State’.

Resultantly, BSF has been conducting a special drive against trans-border smugglers, particularly of narcotics/drugs and succeeded in neutralizing them at regular intervals independently as well as in close association with other sister agencies.

“On 26th March, in the wee hours, a specific Intelligence input was received indicating the stocking of a huge consignment of cannabis in a house. Acting on the said tip-off, a joint operation was planned and carried out in the house of a suspected person of village Urabari of Sidhai Mohanpur under West District and he was apprehended on the spot”, the press release added.

Also read: DG-level talks between Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh underway in Guwahati

It further said that during preliminary cross-examination, the accused person revealed the name of the main kin-pin resident and other associates.

“The tip further led to the search of their houses, and cannabis was recovered. A total worth Rs 2,07,75,000 weighing 1385 Kgs of cannabis was recovered clandestinely hidden underground in their houses where all three Indian nationals (including the king pin) were apprehended”, the release further added.