Guwahati: The Assam Government has extended the term of the One Man Inquiry Commission, headed by retired Gauhati High Court Judge Rumi Kumari Phukan, for six months to inquire into the circumstances that led to the firing incident in Mukrow on November 22, last year.

The incident resulted in the death of five civilians and one Home Guard.

The inquiry commission was constituted by the government to inquire into the circumstances leading to the firing incident, and has now been given an extension of six months, or until the submission of its report, whichever is earlier.

The incident had taken place when Assam Forest Officials attempted to stop a truck smuggling out illegal timber.

When the truck was stopped by the forest personnel, they were gheraoed by unknown miscreants who resorted to violence.

The forest personnel resorted to firing in order to save their lives. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had asked the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary, the Government of Assam to suggest measures to prevent such incidents in areas of border disputes between neighbouring states.

The Assam Government is hopeful that the Inquiry Commission will be able to shed light on the matter and help prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.