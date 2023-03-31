Guwahati: Sony Entertainment Television’s MasterChef India has come to an exciting end with Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam emerging as the winner of the 13-week-long competition.

He was crowned with the coveted MasterChef India trophy and the Golden Chef’s Coat after beating Santa Sarmah and Suvarna Bagul in the finale.

The Ultimate Grand Finale of the cooking reality show was judged by the legendary Chef Sanjeev Kapoor along with the Judges- Chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora.

The finalists were tested in a “signature three-course meal challenge” and Nayanjyoti emerged triumphant.

He was awarded a cheque of Rs 25 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and Santa Sarmah and Suvarna Bagul were declared as the first and second runner-ups respectively, receiving a cheque of INR 5 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television.

Speaking about his win, Nayanjyoti said “I had a simple dream and that was to go to MasterChef India and cook, but now I feel like all my goals in life are complete. I not only went to MasterChef, but I also got the apron and winning this intense food competition feels surreal!”

The Judges commended Nayanjyoti’s hard work, dedication and creative vision.

Chef Garima said, “Nayanjyoti deserves all this and more. He came to the kitchen as an amateur home cook and the growth that we have seen in him has been exponential, making him the right choice for this win. He is grounded, he is rooted in the culture of his state and he’s willing to learn so I hope this experience will give him the chance to grow.”

Chef Ranveer added, “I think Nayanjyoti Saikia is a very well deserving home cook. He worked behind the scenes, kept giving this season his best and eventually there was a consistency to the dishes he presented us with. Also, there is honesty, simplicity and purity in his food which made him win the show.”