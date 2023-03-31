New Delhi: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli shared a photo of his Class 10 mark sheet on Thursday, and it was accompanied by an inspiring message.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper revealed that he scored 83 in English, 75 in Hindi, 51 in Mathematics, 55 in Science & Technology, 81 in Social Science and 74 in Information Technology.

But the one domain that he has made his career in and what defines his character – “Sports” – is missing from the mark sheet. Kohli highlighted the fact that the things that add the least to a mark sheet, add the most to one’s character.

“It’s funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport,” he captioned the post.

The post has resonated among Kohli’s fans and followers who have applauded him for his inspiring message.

It serves as a reminder that success doesn’t always have to be measured in terms of grades and marks.