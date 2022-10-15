CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a fan of Virat Kohli killed a fan of Rohit Sharma at Mallur in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place between P Vignesh and Dharmaraj while they were discussing cricket over drinks.

While Dharmaraj is a Virat Kohli fan, Vignesh was a Rohit Sharma fan.

Both of them got engaged in a heated argument and Dharmaraj got angry and attacked Vignesh with a bottle and cricket bat.

The assault resulted in the death of Vignesh.

Dharmaraj then fled from the spot of crime.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer,” police said.

Police added: “On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head.”