Guwahati: Another Lat Mandal has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam. The latest arrested was made at the Kamalpur Revenue Circle in Kamrup district.

As per sources, the Lat Mandal of the Kamalpur Revenue Circle was arrested after she had demanded as well as accepted a bribe to issue a land sale permission.

Today, a team of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap at the Office of Circle Officer, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Kamrup and apprehended Smti Gitanjali Deka Das, Lat Mandal for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.

She was arrested based on a complaint that she had been demanding bribes for passing several official works at the official.

According to the complaint, the V&AC, Asam laid a trap and nabbed her while she was accepting the demanded money.

She was among many Lat Mandal or Revenue Circle officials that were arrested in the recent few days for bribery. The department has been receiving multiple such cases and accordingly, all such officials are being apprehended.