GUWAHATI: Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh, on Friday (March 31), felicitated Lovlina Borgohain for winning gold medal at the recently held women’s world boxing championship.

Notably, Lovlina Borgohain is a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Assam.

Lovlina Borgohain was felicitated by Assam DGP GP Singh in Guwahati.

Lovlina was felicitated at the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati.

“Was honoured to felicitate Lovlina Borgohain at the Assam police headquarters,” said Assam DGP GP Singh on Friday.

The Assam DGP added: “Also interacted with the parents of Lovlina Borgohain.”

Also read: Assam: Ahead of Kejriwal’s Guwahati visit, Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to sue Delhi CM

On March 26, Olympic medalist from Assam – Lovlina Borgohain had won gold medal for India at the women’s world boxing championship 2023 held in New Delhi.

Lovlina Borgohain from Assam clinched gold medal at the women’s world boxing championship in the 75kg category.

Lovlina had won her final bout against Australia’s Caitlin Parker with a split 5-2 verdict.

This was Lovlina Borgohain’s first gold at the competition after settling for bronze in 2018 and 2019 edition.