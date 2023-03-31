GUWAHATI: Sensation prevailed in Guwahati city of Assam following recovery of the body of an employee of the Assam power distribution corporation limited (APDCL) inside the office premises in Six Mile area of Guwahati.

The deceased man has been identified as Baidya Nath Payeng, hailing from Lakhimpur district in Assam.

Payeng was engaged with the Assam power distribution corporation limited (APDCL) as a contractual employee for the past nearly seven months.

Reports say that the body was recovered from an abandoned house in the APDCL office premises.

Sleuths of the crime investigation department (CID) of the Assam police and a team of forensic sciences department reached the crime scene immediately on receiving information.

An investigation into the case has been launched.