Imphal: Assam Rifles (AR), maintaining a close vigil along the porous Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector, apprehended an alleged cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday, according to a defence wing report released on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence inputs from across the border near Border Pillar 87 in Songtang village, AR personnel laid an ambush and captured the suspected insurgent.

The individual was later identified as Moirangthem Sanathoi Singh, 23, a resident of Heirok Part-I in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

Authorities later transferred the arrestee to the Manipur police for further legal proceedings.

The arrest came shortly after security forces carried out a successful counter-insurgency operation in the vulnerable Wangoo Tarung Mamang Ching hill areas under Wangoo police station in Kakching district.

During the operation, the team recovered a significant quantity of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

The seized items included an INSAS rifle without a magazine, a modified AK-56 rifle with a magazine, a bolt-action single-barrel gun, another single-barrel gun, and a .32 pistol with a magazine.

The team also recovered an LMG magazine (INSAS), one live .32 calibre round, and 20 empty cases of INSAS rifle ammunition. In addition, they found three tear smoke shells marked LR-135 MTR, a Baofeng handset with charger, a pair of camouflage pants, a raincoat, a bulletproof jacket without a plate, and a camouflage cap.

Authorities confirmed that the security forces continue to monitor the region closely in coordination with local police and other agencies.