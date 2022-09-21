Guwahati: After numerous complaints of unusual surges or increase in electricity bills across Assam, the APDCL on Wednesday shared two customer care numbers to address the issues with the bills.

The Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) in a tweet wrote, “Any issue on Electricity Bill? Please call 1912 or Whatsapp on 7575999666 for any grievance.”

Any issue on Electricity Bill? Please call 1912 or Whatsapp on 7575999666 for any grievance.@CMOfficeAssam @GorlosaNandita pic.twitter.com/tx7upyr2kV — APDCL (@apdclsocial) September 21, 2022

The APDCL has also advised consumers to also consider visiting their respective Sub Division, Divisio, Circle or APDCL headquarters for any such complaints.

Also Read: WATCH: Wild elephant ‘toys’ with a car in Guwahati, Assam

The power corporation also stated that the APDCL will check and resolve all complaints. “Any defective Smart Meter will be replaced immediately. Excess billing, if any, will be adjusted immediately”, it added.

Also Read: Mizoram governor lauds Assam Rifles for ‘effective’ management of influx of Myanmar refugees

It may be mentioned that over the past month there have been multiple complaints from consumers regarding a sudden rise in power or electricity bills.

Most of the complaints were related to the changing of the Smart Metres in households.